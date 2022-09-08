Lands’ End Creates Collection With Country Music Icon Blake Shelton

Exclusive new Blake Shelton x Lands' End styles harmonize comfort and style for the whole family and home

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, a classic American lifestyle brand, and Blake Shelton, a country music superstar and television personality, today announce a fall and holiday collection – Blake Shelton x Lands' End. The collaboration will offer apparel for every member of the family – pets included! – as well as items for the home, grounding itself in familiarity, utility and comfort with nods to passions close to Shelton’s heart.



A six-string guitar plaid and a color palette inspired by what home means to Blake – from the blue sky above his Ten Point Ranch to the rich ambers of a great brew – makes this collection especially authentic, perfectly resonating with Lands’ End’s emphasis on comfort.

“We knew that Blake values comfortable and ready-to-wear clothing – all elements that stand at the core of our design process at Lands’ End,” said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer at Lands’ End. “As we eyed our next collaboration partner, Blake was a natural fit for not only our brand, but our shopper. Reliable styles that can comfortably be dressed up or down and fit every body is where Lands' End – and this collection – strikes a chord.”

The Lands’ End x Blake Shelton collection will feature men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, spanning stylish layers, show stopping denim and graphic tees, as well as pet essentials like beds and bandanas and cozy home finds, including faux fur throws, percale sheets and more.

“When you know what works, you stick with it,” said Blake Shelton. “Flannel shirt, jeans, a great jacket…when clothes are done right, it’s just easy. This is what I wear. It's really fashion for folks who want to look good and feel comfortable, no matter where they are or what they're doing. My collection with Lands’ End is about making clothes you’ll know are keepers the second you put them on. When you know, you know.”

From September 1, 2022 through September 1, 2023, Lands’ End will donate a portion of each purchase from the Blake Shelton x Lands’ End collection to Habitat for Humanity, a global housing organization that partners with people in communities in the U.S. and around the world to build or improve a place they can call home.

To shop the Blake Shelton x Lands’ End collection, please visit www.landsend.com/blakeshelton or a Lands’ End retail store location.

About Lands’ End:

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About Blake Shelton:

Blake Shelton continues to add to his impressive resume of music with the release of his latest single “No Body.” The song comes on the heels of his most recent album Body Language Deluxe which features his Platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, “Happy Anywhere” (featuring Gwen Stefani). Prior to “Happy Anywhere,” Shelton and Stefani celebrated a 2x Platinum, multi-week No. 1 with “Nobody But You,” which is now approaching 500 million global streams. The single made its TV debut on the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit “God’s Country.” The 4x Platinum smash earned the 2019 CMA Award and 2020 ACM Award for Single of the Year. As his award wins approach the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the industry with ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People’s Choice Awards (7), among many others.

As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is an eight-time champion, most recently with his contestant Cam Anthony. He and Carson Daly recently revealed that they would be teaming up to executive produce and star in a new celebrity game show, Barmageddon, to air on USA Network. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children’s hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks and more in his home state of Oklahoma and throughout the entire country.

