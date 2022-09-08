Submit Release
Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Andrew Faughnan
Andrew Faughnan
Executive Director, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Diana Moore
Diana Moore
Head of Global Communications
dmoore@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5079

