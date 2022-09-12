Ready To Drink Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
The growing health consciousness and fitness industry are anticipated to boost ready to drink market demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global ready to drink market size is estimated to reach $26.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The state-of-the-art practices used by firms to target their audience, swift urbanization, swelling health cognizance among people, growing incidences of nutrient deficiency, lengthening sports trends, and escalating disposable income are prominent factors set to drive the growth of the global ready to drink market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the ready to drink market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Ready To Drink Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high-grade retail infrastructure, across-the-board presence of e-commerce services, high purchasing power, presence of top-notch soft drink companies, and high health awareness among ordinary citizens.
2. Growing sporting culture and gym memberships as the world is reeling under chronic illnesses’ weight, enlarging per capita of developing countries, and prevailing marketing strategies because of rapid digitalization are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Global Ready To Drink Market. Side-effects linked with immoderate consumption of soft drinks and strangled production because of pandemic restrictions are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Ready To Drink Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Global Ready To Drink Market based on packaging can be further segmented into bottles (plastic, glass), aluminum cans, cartons, and others. The plastic bottles segment held the largest share in 2021. Nevertheless, the aluminum cans segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The Global Ready To Drink Market on the basis of the distribution channel can be further segmented into offline (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, vending machines, and brick and mortar) and e-commerce. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. However, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Global Ready To Drink Market on basis of Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the ready to drink industry are -
1. General Mills Inc
2. The Coca-Cola Company
3. Kraft-Heinz Co
4. Red Bull GmbH
5. Nestle Sa
