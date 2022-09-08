Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Advancements in digital twin technology, increasing number of companies opening factories in the metaverse, and improvements in supply chain transparency

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Metaverse in Manufacturing market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Manufacturing is a highly complex process and an integral part of the supply chain management. Over the recent years, digital transformation has enabled better production times, minimal production costs, and streamlining supply chain processes. The advent of metaverse is expected to provide access to a digital space with efficient translation of this space into physical world. Metaverse is expected to provide easy access to digital materials, encourage creators to develop innovative designs, revolutionize how products are made, and give access to 3D content creation tools. Increasing adoption of metaverse platforms to create 3D prototype designs, form easy collaborations to accelerate product development processes, expanding applications of digital twin, and key advantages of metaverse in manufacturing such as more efficient processes and faster turnaround times are major factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse in manufacturing is expected to provide better project visibility, boost collaboration in the workspace, and enhance 3D design representations of products designing, production, commercialization, and distribution. Metaverse has the potential to accelerate a digital-first approach to manufacturing which will positively impact the consumer preferences. Metaverse can enhance supply chain transparency by allowing the customers to track their orders throughout the entire production cycle and this is expected to further boost revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period. Simulations in the metaverse can also allow manufacturers to test hundreds of potential scenario for the ecosystems and choose efficient strategy for their company and gain real-time insights on the performance of equipment and machinery and predict the results of upscaling and downscaling in the future. This is expected to further contribute to the revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Metaverse in Manufacturing market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Hyundai Motor Company

BMW AG

NVIDIA

Unity

Microsoft, Inc.

AutoDesk

Altair

Virtual Reality Segment to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Virtual reality segment is expected to register significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period attributable to increasing popularity of VR devices and immersive experiences, rapid adoption of VR devices across various end-use industries, growing utilization of 3D technology to design prototypes, and growing integration of virtual reality applications in manufacturing.

Supply Chain Management Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Supply chain management segment revenue is expected to dominate other application segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing use of metaverse technology to improve supply chain efficiency and transparency, facilitate easy communication across blockchain to match suppliers and consumers in the metaverse, and streamline and secure payments and contracts.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to rapid advancements in metaverse technology, technological upgrades in AR and VR devices, growing number of companies establishing manufacturing facilities in the metaverse, and robust presence of key players in the region.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Metaverse in Manufacturing Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

