Specialty Fertilizers Market to Record a CAGR of 6.2%, Agrochemicals to be Largest Revenue-generating - Emergen Research

Need to maximize agricultural productivity, minimize environmental degradation, and reduce use of chemical are key factors driving market growth

Specialty Fertilizers Market Size – USD 36.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for controlled release fertilizers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global specialty fertilizers market size is expected to reach USD 58.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for more effective fertilizers to maximize agricultural productivity and crop quality and yield, and to minimize environmental degradation and impact. Rising needs to minimize the use of chemical fertilizers as these cause accumulation of toxic chemicals, damage soil fertility, adversely affect crop productivity and quality, and deplete organic carbon content has been resulting in rising demand for specialty fertilizers. Increasing sustainable farming practices in various countries across the globe is also contributing to steady growth of the specialty fertilizers market.

Ability of controlled release fertilizers to deliver the required amount of nutrients to plants regardless of weather conditions is driving demand for controlled release fertilizers. Lower application costs of controlled release fertilizers compared to water-soluble fertilizers is another factor contributing to its increasing utilization. The incorporation of controlled release fertilizer reduces labor costs, by eliminating the need to manually mix and monitor water-soluble fertilizers, and also reduces need for expensive injection equipment. Usage of controlled release fertilizers also eliminates chances of improper mixing of water-soluble fertilizer in the stock solution, which helps in enhancement of crop quality.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Nutrien, LTD., Yara International ASA, ICL Group Ltd., K+S AG, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), The Mosaic Company, EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nufarm and OCI Nitrogen

Highlights of Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Report

Examines the Specialty Fertilizers industry prospects and quickly compares historical, current, and projected market figures.

This report examines growth constraints, market drivers and challenges, and current and prospective development prospects.

Key market participants are evaluated based on various factors, including revenue share, price, regional growth, and product portfolio, to demonstrate how market shares have changed in the past and are expected to change in the future.

Describes the expansion of the global high purity isobutylene market across various industries and geographies. This allows players to concentrate their efforts on regional markets with the potential for rapid growth shortly.

Discuss the global, regional, and national ramifications of COVID-19.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Micronutrient Fertilizers

Slow Release Fertilizers

Controlled Release Fertilizers

Customized Fertilizers

Water-soluble Fertilizers

Others

Crop type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pulses and Oilseeds

Grains and Cereals

Commercial Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Norway

Switzerland

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Geographical Scenario:

The global Specialty Fertilizers market has been categorized into several important geographical regions. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Specialty Fertilizers market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons for Doing This Study

This study provides critical information on the global market’s current size and projected growth for Specialty Fertilizers and its related industries. It also discusses geography’s market characteristics, significant suppliers, consumer preference trends, and market prospects. As many countries are in a recession, firms are attempting to weather the storm by limiting unanticipated losses and spending related to the Specialty Fertilizers market.

Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

