Polymer Concrete Market Size Was Valued at US$ 686.8 Mn Current Trends, Future Outlook Through 2028 |BASF SE, Sika AG

Polymer Concrete Market

Expanding civil construction industry is raising demand for polymer concrete due to its high vibration resistance, high impact strength

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Polymer Concrete Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Polymer Concrete market outlook.

Polymer concrete is categorized under composite materials that use thermoplastic polymers with an epoxy binder to harden materials in the construction industry. It has water, gravel, and sand as an important ingredient which makes it suitable for the repair of any concrete structure.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- BASF SE, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Dudick Inc., ACO Group, Kwik Bond Polymers LLC, Sauereisen Inc., Hubbell Power Systems Inc., Forte Composites, Inc., Ulma - Architectural Solutions, and Sandmix

Segmentation of the Global Polymer Concrete Market:

Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Material Type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy Based

Others

Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Binding Agent :

Natural Resin

Synthetic Resin

Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Application:

Solid Surface Countertops

Outdoor Seats & Benches

Waste Containers

Pump Bases

Flooring Blocks

Chemical Containments

Trench Drains

Others

Global Polymer Concrete Market, By End User:

Industrial

Residential & Municipal

Commercial

Regions Covered in Polymer Concrete Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Polymer Concrete market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

