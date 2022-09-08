Recruiting Tech Company Wedge Adds Kelly Hoppesch to Lead Sales, Customer Success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge, the video interviewing technology made with love for HR & recruiting teams, today announced that Kelly Hoppesch will serve as Head of Sales and Customer Success for the company.



Hoppesch brings extensive industry experience to Wedge, including revenue growth roles at LinkedIn, Glassdoor and CareerBuilder. Her ability to scale sales, develop senior-level relationships and execute million-dollar+ partnerships with Fortune 100 companies has also made her a sought-after growth consultant amongst HR Tech start-ups. Most recently, she advised Comparably, a workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, guiding the scale of its sales team from five account executives to more than 30 prior to the company's acquisition by ZoomInfo.

Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge, shared, "Kelly has an amazing understanding of our industry, the problems Wedge solves, the companies we support and the relationships we're looking to build. She brings a collaborative, forward-thinking approach to her work, and we are thrilled to welcome Kelly to our growing team."

Hoppesch commented, "Today's job seekers expect employers to meet them where they are, which is creating a huge need for recruiting innovation: companies are racing to meet candidates' demands for speed, personalization and consistency, and they're doing it while moving to hybrid hiring conditions. Wedge's video-based solution provides an effective and elegant answer to these changing times. I'm so excited to work with Matt and the team and to be a part of the company's next chapter."

About Wedge

Wedge started to solve a simple problem: personalize hiring in a way typical job descriptions and résumés cannot. Today, Wedge helps talent acquisition teams turn strangers into candidates, and candidates into new hires, faster than ever before. Wedge does this with a one-two punch of dead-simple video interviewing tools and a captive job advertising agency. Together, this combination ensures recruiting is fast, simple, transparent and fair. Visit wedgehr.com to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0bcc403-7d53-494a-9e46-9f7603f9f256

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com