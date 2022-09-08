Triclosan Market Size Worth $111.1 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 4.8%: AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global triclosan market was estimated at $69.9 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $111.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $69.9 Million Market Size in 2031 $111.1 Million CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments Covered Type, End-use Industry, and Region Drivers Improvement in the standard of living and increase in demand for triclosan in the personal care and cosmetic industry Rapid shift of consumers toward luxurious and premium cosmetic brands Opportunities Widespread functionalities and applications of triclosan in various end-use industries Restraints Risks associated with the use of triclosan



The outbreak of the pandemic increased the demand for hand sanitizers, antibacterial soaps, and other cleaning products, thus augmenting the demand for triclosan as the antibacterial and antifungal property of triclosan makes it viable to be used as active ingredient during the formulation of hand sanitizers and other consumer cleaning products.

The global triclosan market is analyzed across type, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the industrial grade segment held more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The pharmaceutical grade segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the personal care and cosmetics segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The healthcare segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global triclosan market report include Cayman Chemical, Kumar Organic Products Limited, Spectrum Chemical, Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Dev IMPEX, BASF SE, Jiangsu Huanxin High-tech Materials Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, R. A. Dyestuffs (India) P. Limited, and Shandong Aoyou Biological Technology Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

