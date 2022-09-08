Microbot Medical Strengthen its Scientific Advisory Board with the Recent Addition of Dr. Sebastian Flacke

A global leader in the endovascular space will collaborate with the Company as it goes through the regulatory process and future commercialization



HINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT, which continues to build a reputation within the interventional radiology community for its LIBERTY® Robotic System, today announced the newest appointment to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), Sebastian Flacke, M.D. The addition of this thought leader adds a key robotic pioneer, who has a history of contributing to the development and commercialization of novel medical device products.

"Dr. Flacke is a proven innovator in the robotics field and has pioneered new solutions for his patients in interventional radiology, specifically the endovascular space," commented Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO, and President. "We expect the addition of Dr. Flacke is further evidence that we are establishing the right scientific team to help guide Microbot through the regulatory process and transform the market with the first fully disposable endovascular robotic system that will enable access to multiple patients and users globally."

Sebastian Flacke, M.D. joined Lahey Clinic in Boston in 2007 as Chief of Interventional Radiology and Director of non-invasive Cardiovascular Imaging and has since greatly expanded the interventional and cardiovascular program. At Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Dr. Flacke introduced the radioembolization program, strategies for coil marking to support targeted surgery, various image guided treatment approaches and led more than 20 trials as Principal Investigator. Dr. Flacke is Professor of Radiology at Tufts University Medical School and his main clinical focus is minimal invasive cancer treatment with a focus on liver treatment strategies. He is a member of various professional societies, has contributed to various textbooks and authored more than 100 original papers. He received his M.D. and PhD from the University of Bonn, Germany and his post-graduate fellowship training in Bonn, Germany and at Washington University in St. Louis, USA. He is trained and Board certified in diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, and neuroradiology, including interventional neuroradiology.



About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot's current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

