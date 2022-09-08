New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318629/?utm_source=GNW

The mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

CDMOs Seizing Opportunities in the Newly Commercializing mRNA Market

A successful application of mRNA technology for COVID-19 has reinvigorated biopharmaceutical companies to further explore opportunities of this technology for other diseases. There has been a significant increase in therapeutic mRNA programs that are focused on mRNA and its delivery platform, which is the major challenge for the delivery of mRNA into the cells. The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs) have also been compelled to ramp in their production capabilities to meet this surge in demand. Many existing CDMOs have made huge capital investments through developing and upgrading their manufacturing capabilities and processes to match GMP standards for vaccine development. These companies are making strategic partnerships and acquisitions to fortify their mRNA manufacturing technologies. For instance, Korea-based Samsung Biologics had signed an agreement with Moderna in May 2021 for aseptic fill-finish and packaging and labeling of Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. In August 2021 Samsung Biologics announced its plan in three areas which included capacity expansion setting up an R&D center in the U.S. for support of its clients at a global scale, and expansion of the platform to support diverse applications.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market?

• How will each mRNA vaccines & therapeutics submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each mRNA vaccines & therapeutics submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

• Will leading mRNA vaccines & therapeutics markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the mRNA vaccines & therapeutics projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2032? What are the implications of mRNA vaccines & therapeutics projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market?

• Where is the mRNA vaccines & therapeutics market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 411-page report provides 164 tables and 242 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.

Segments Covered in the Report

mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market by Types

• mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines

• Therapeutics Vaccines

• mRNA Therapeutics

mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market by Vectors

• Self-amplifying mRNA

• Non-amplifying mRNA

mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market by Vector Delivery Platforms

• Naked mRNA

• Cell Specific

• Carrier Mediated

– Viral

– Non-Viral (Polymer-based Vectors, Lipid Nanoparticles, Peptide-based Vectors)

mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

• Intramuscular

• Intravenous

• Intradermal

• Subcutaneous

• Intranodal

mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market by Application

• Cell Therapy

• Protein Replacement Therapy

• Gene Editing

• Cancer Immunotherapy

• Infectious Diseases (including COVID-19)

mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market by End-Users

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research Organizations

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

MEA

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Turkey

• Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Moderna

• CureVac N.V.

• BioNTech SE

• Pfizer Inc.,

• GSK PLC

• Arcturus Therapeutics Holding Inc.

• Translate Bio (now a Sanofi Company)

• Sanofi

• eTheRNA

• Stemirna Therapeutics

• Cartesian Therapeutics

• Ethris

Overall world revenue for mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$64,338 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How will the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 report help you?

In summary, our 410+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for services, company size, drug type, and therapeutic area each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for four regional and 22 key national markets – See forecasts for the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 13 of the major companies involved in the mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318629/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________