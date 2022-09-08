Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Fall Investor Conference on September 21st

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) UEIC, the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Paul Arling, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Hackworth, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to attend the Sidoti Fall Investor Conference held on September 21, 2022.

Management will conduct a fireside chat at 12:15 p.m. ET and host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Universal Electronics Inc. UEIC, the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet™ cloud, the world's leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com.

