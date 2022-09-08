"Days pouch" which can be propped up on desks for easier organization, creates a new lifestyle.

YOUBOKU TOKYO is a brand that creates “products to suit each worker's work style.” The "Days Pouch" introduced here is a durable and stylish pouch that can carry cables, power supplies, batteries, memory, and other small items needed around the desk in its 9 pockets. The newly introduced product uses DULON, a high-grade, scratch-resistant, high-performance material, for the exterior and the zipper is made of durable water-repellent YKK zipper.

You can carry it anywhere in the office, at home, or in a café, and quickly take out what you need, creating a smooth environment in which you can concentrate on your work.

It will become a reliable companion that relieves the stress of busy computer work.

The following are some of the most remarkable features of the Day's Pouch:

- “Days Pouch” is designed to stand on its own.

- “Days Pouch” has 9 pockets.

- “Days Pouch” has a frame for a wide opening.

- “Days Pouch” with a pull handle for easy carry.

- “Days Pouch” is 6 different types in one!

You can check out more details and purchase from around the world at the following official sites:

https://www.youboku.tokyo/eng

In addition, New Day's Pouch, which will be manufactured as a new product, is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Supporters from all over the world can participate in this project and make a large donation. In addition, supporters from around the world can donate to the campaign to help get their hands on this amazing "Day's Pouch". Backers will receive special Kickstarter discounts and worldwide shipping.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/youboku/days-pouch-simplifies-your-lifestyle

About this project:

Day's Pouch is a durable and stylish pouch from Japan that allows you to carry small essentials around your desk in its 9 pockets. The new Day's Pouch is made of DULON, a highly functional material, and uses YKK zippers with a durable water-repellent finish. The Day's Pouch is made of DULON, a highly functional material, and features a YKK zipper with a durable water-repellent finish. Day's Pouch was developed by YOUBOKU JAPAN in Japan.

Media Contact

Company Name: InterDD,LLC

Contact Person: Takami Sueyoshi

Email: Send Email

Phone: (720) 412-1250

Address:1001 Wolf Creek Dr.

City: Longmont

State: CO

Country: United States

Website: https://www.youboku.tokyo/eng



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: \"Days pouch\" which can be propped up on desks for easier organization, creates a new lifestyle.