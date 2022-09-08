Outlook on the Adhesives Equipment Global Market to 2028 - Featuring 3M, Graco, Henkel and ITW Dynatec Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global adhesives equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global adhesives equipment market to grow with a CAGR of about 6% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on adhesives equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on adhesives equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global adhesives equipment market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global adhesives equipment market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

A substantial increase in the demand for disposable hygiene products will drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand by the packaging industry will drive market growth.

2) Restraints

The increasing price of the raw material will hamper the market growth.

3) Opportunities

Supportive government initiatives and rapidly increasing industrialization creates new growth opportunities.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the adhesives equipment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the adhesives equipment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global adhesives equipment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Adhesives Equipment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Adhesives Equipment Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Adhesives Equipment Market

4. Adhesives Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

5.1. Adhesive Application Guns

5.2. Adhesive Pumping Systems

5.3. Adhesive Controllers

5.4. Cold Glue Applicators

5.5. Industrial Hot Melt

5.6. Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

6. Global Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

6.1. Building & Construction

6.2. Disposable Hygiene Products

6.3. Lamination

6.4. Paper & Packaging

6.5. Transportation

6.6. Woodworking

6.7. Others

7. Global Adhesives Equipment Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Adhesives Equipment Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Adhesives Equipment Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Adhesives Equipment Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Adhesives Equipment Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Adhesives Equipment Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. 3M Company

8.2.2. Valco Melton

8.2.3. Graco Inc

8.2.4. Henkel

8.2.5. Dymax Corporation

8.2.6. ITW Dynatec

8.2.7. Adhesive Dispensing Limited

8.2.8. Nordson Corporation

8.2.9. Robatech

8.2.10. Ashland Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjmptj

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900