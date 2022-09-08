Bionematicides Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2022 to 2029| Top Key Players, Demand, Opportunities And Forecast

Bionematicides Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bionematicides Market

The bionematicides market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.20% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research Report on bionematicides market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the biocontrol seed treatment solutions is escalating the growth of bionematicides market.

Bio nematicides are referred to as biopesticides that are used for treating nematode infestation of crops. Nematodes are pests that are considered to infect all kinds of crops, such as vegetables and fruits. Bio nematicides are used to eliminate nematodes at all stages of their lifecycle, though their application during the pre-plantation stage of crops is found to be the most productive.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the bionematicides market in the forecast period are the rise in the utilization of micro-organisms in crops that offers nutrients to crop and phasing out of chemical fumigant nematicides due to environmental concerns. Furthermore, the increase in crop quality is further anticipated to propel the growth of the bionematicides market. Moreover, the huge level of crop infestation by nematodes and the sustainability initiatives and improved adoption of agricultural biological products is further estimated to cushion of the bionematicides market. On the other hand, sluggish speed of action on target pests and low shelf life is further projected to impede the growth of the bionematicides market in the timeline period.

In addition, the strict environmental regulations against chemical/traditional nematicides will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the bionematicides market in the coming years. However, the necessitates for new skill and understanding nematode infestation might further challenge the growth of the bionematicides market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape and Bionematicides Market Share Analysis

The bionematicides market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to bionematicides market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Bayer AG

Monsanto Company

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Dow AgroSciences LLC

FMC Corporation

Valent BioSciences LLC

Marrone Bio Innovations

Syngenta

Certis USA L.L.C

T.STANES & COMPANY LIMITED

This bionematicides market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on bionematicides market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Bionematicides Market Scope and Market Size

The bionematicides market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, form, mode of application and infestation. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the bionematicides market is segmented into microbial and biochemicals.

On the basis of crop type, the bionematicides market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables.

On the basis of form, the bionematicides market is segmented into dry and liquid.

On the basis of mode of application, the bionematicides market is segmented into seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray and others.

On the basis of infestation, the bionematicides market is segmented into root-knot nematodes, cyst nematodes, lesion nematodes and others.

Bionematicides Market Country Level Analysis

The bionematicides market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, form, mode of application and infestation.

The countries covered in the bionematicides market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the bionematicides market due to the technological development in the agriculture sector. Furthermore, the removal of chemical fertilizer will further boost the growth of the bionematicides market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the bionematicides market due to the rise in the acceptance of organic agriculture and biopesticides in the advancing countries. Moreover, the occurrence of major key players is further anticipated to propel the growth of the bionematicides market in the region in the coming years.

The country section of the bionematicides market report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Bionematicides market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation Overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: BionematicidesMarket Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source

