Lunch Bags Market Need for Home-cooked Meals to Boost Growth Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Lunch Bags Market "New study Report on upcoming trends"

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising health awareness among consumers is escalating to the need for homely cooked food. Nowadays, several educational institutions are anticipating students to bring homemade Lunch Bagses.

Additionally, working professionals are also ditching canteens and opting for home-cooked food since it offers pocket-friendly, nutritious, hygienic, and fresh food. Thus, quickly changing consumer preferences is expected to boost sales of the global market for lunch bags over the forecast period.

The lunch bags market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 11.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is likely to reach the USD 1.96 billion by 2029.

A Lunch Bags is a transportable container that keeps food and beverages for later use. The term lunchbox refer to the type of container used or the act of packing one's lunch in one of these containers. Both were traditionally fashioned of metal with a handle to make it easier to carry the contents; however, plastic and cloth versions are also available.

Increased adoption of the Omni-channel strategy by lunch bag providers, progress of technology as a result of increased lunch bag sales, rising consumer preferences for home cooked food, increased process of restaurant meals, and increased awareness of the health benefits of home cooked food are some of the drivers that will enhance the lunch bag market's growth.

Major market participants operating in the global market are -

• Pacific Market International

• Tupperware

• Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd.

• Lock&Lock

• Pigeon

• Cello World

• Zojirushi America Corporation, etc.

Lunch Bags Market – Key Trends

Technological advancement and product innovations have made available a variety of lunchboxes in the market. Electric Lunch Bagses, insulated Lunch Bagses, etc. are increasingly gaining traction owing to its easy and convenient heat option.

Moreover, other options available in Lunch Bagses include liquid-tight, freezer safe, dishwasher safe, airtight, insulated, and microwave safe. Therefore, production innovation is projected to be a prominent development aspect in the Lunch Bags and lunch bag market.

An increasing number of lunch bag vendors are adopting the omnichannel strategy to invoke the tech-savvy millennial population. This strategy directs towards effortlessly integrate users shopping experiences all over multiple channels, comprising stores, and online channels.

Vendors are growing their omnichannel efforts by adding attributes to their stores' mobile app, for instance, the option to search for store inventory and special in-store promotions. Thus, such initiatives are projected to boost sales over the assessment period.

Lunch Bags Market Growth Restraints

Easy availability of counterfeit and inexpensive substitute Lunch Bagses and bags such as low quality plastic that can also impact users' health is anticipated to impede the market growth.

E-commerce boom and higher discounts available in these platforms in the industry can hamper the sales of Lunch Bagses and lunch bags at a regional level as the market has the presence of a huge number of regional as well as local players.

Lunch Bags Market: Segmentation

The global Lunch Bags market can be segmented based on:

• Material Type

• Number of Containers

• End-user

• Distribution Channel

• Region

Lunch Bags Market, by Material Type

Based on material type, the global Lunch Bags market can be divided into:

• Stainless Steel

• Vinyl or Polypropylene

• Glass

• Others

Lunch Bags Market, by Number of Containers

In terms of number of containers, the global Lunch Bags market can be segregated into:

• 1 to 3

• 3 to 6

• Others

Lunch Bags Market, by End-user

Based on end-user, the global Lunch Bags market can be classified as:

• Working professionals

• Students

• Others

Lunch Bags Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global Lunch Bags market can be divided into:

• Online

• Offline

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Specialty Store

• Retail Stores

