Metaverse in Travel and Tourism Market 2022, Future Demand, Top Key-Players and Growth 2028

metaverse, growing integration of virtual reality platforms in travel and tourism, and rising use of cryptocurrencies for luxurious travel

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Metaverse in Travel and Tourism Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

Virtual reality and augmented reality have made it possible to provide more immersive travel experiences and in turn, accelerated integration of metaverse in travel and tourism industry. Metaverse has the potential to change the way travelers engage in pre, post, and in-trip purchases and become an essential part of the travel ecosystem. Rapid technological adoption by travel and tourism companies to create substitutes for real-time travel, increasing investment to create 3D virtual tours, and rising use of metaverse platforms to enhance hospitality services are some key factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing utilization of metaverse by travel and tourism companies to enhance their destination reputation, create immersive marketing experiences, and offer essential information to customers about room booking, room size, and features is another key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

However, low awareness regarding metaverse, high-costs of AR and VR devices and applications, and technological challenges associated with development of metaverse are some factors that can hamper market growth over the forecast period. In addition, stringent regulations regarding cryptocurrencies, increasing concerns regarding privacy of users in connected virtual worlds, and side effects of VR devices on health such as dizziness, fatigue, and physical injuries are some factors that can limit adoption of metaverse-related tools and technology and restrain revenue growth of the market to a significant extent going ahead.

Hardware Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

Hardware segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of advanced AR and VR-enabled devices for theme part visits, in-flight entertainment, and virtual tours, technological advancements in hardware equipment, and availability of advanced AR and VR devices. In addition, availability of affordable AR-powered glasses, increasing investment to develop robust immersive tech, and rapid adoption of VR headsets and controllers are some other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Destination Tours Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Destination tours segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period attributable increasing awareness about potential of metaverse to alter the dynamics of consumer experience in choosing destinations, attractions, and accommodations. VR and AR and metaverse platforms will enable users experience destinations without physically travelling to the location, experience hotels and resorts and their facilities, and test drive different trips and excursions which can encourage bookings. This is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific Market Revenue to Expand Significantly:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period attributable to emergence of metaverse-related startup companies and increasing investment in travel and tourism sector to accelerate recovery of cross-border travel. In addition, growing focus of major companies to bring regional travel on track, increasing collaboration among travel and tourism companies and metaverse companies, adoption of AR and VR tech, and rising penetration of high speed internet and smartphones in the region are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth in the region going ahead.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

The Boeing Company

Mytaverse

Marriot International

First Airlines

LynKey

Ariva

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.

Beyondvision Cultural Development Co., Ltd.

Meta Platforms. Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Metaverse in Travel and Tourism market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in travel and tourism market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Blockchain

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Extended Reality (XR)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Room Tours

Destination Tours

Theme Parks and Museums

Natural Attractions

Trade Shows & Expos

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Metaverse in Travel and Tourism Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Metaverse in Travel and Tourism Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Metaverse in Travel and Tourism Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Metaverse in Travel and Tourism Market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

