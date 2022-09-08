Kitchen Sinks Market to Record a CAGR of 3.95% CAGR by 2028

Global Market Study on Kitchen Sinks: Rising Demand for Smart Kitchens Complementing Market Growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of IoT (Internet of Things) has not been unnoticed by manufacturers of kitchen appliances, and they are investing time and money in developing infrastructure for their products to communicate over. Consumers all over the world welcome this step, and are actively using IoT devices, which is expected to drive the growth of the kitchen sink market over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.

Internet of Things is a growing network of everyday objects, connecting industrial machines to consumer home appliances that can share information and complete tasks, while people are engaged in other routine activities.

This trend is now noticeable in the kitchen sink market, as companies have started producing IoT-enabled kitchen sinks, or smart kitchen sinks that offer smartphone connectivity and control through apps, integration of small dishwashers into kitchen sinks that are managed through apps, and voice control faucets integrated into sinks.

The kitchen sinks market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Kitchen sinks are basically the household products used for the purpose of washing, cleansing of utensils, food ingredients and hands. They are made out of different elements ranging from steel, granite, composite materials, glass and various others.

Major Kitchen Sinks Companies

• Acrysil Ltd.

• BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG

• Dornbracht AG and Co. KG

• Elkay Manufacturing Co.

• Fletcher Building Ltd.

• FRANKE Holding AG

• Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd.

• JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd.

• JULIEN Inc.

• Kohler Co.

• Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o.

• Kraus USA Inc.

• Moen Inc.

• Roca Sanitario SA

• Ruvati

• Schock GmbH

• TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A.

• VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC.

• Whitehaus Collection

• Zuhne

Rising Adoption of 2-bowl Kitchen Sinks to Accelerate Market Growth

Prominent companies in the kitchen sink market, such Frigidaire, Dombracht Kitchen, Roca, and others, are coming up with new innovative products such as 2-bowl and 3-bowl kitchen sinks that help in multitasking and save time.

Increasing number of nuclear families and rise in the demand for the number of sink bowls for cleaning and washing purposes are gaining the attraction of consumers. 2-bowl and 3-bowl sinks are mostly preferred by offices, restaurants, and hotels, as they help in the cleaning of utensils faster an easier. The demand for multi-bowl sinks was primarily high in commercial places, but is now gaining attraction in household kitchens too.

Kitchen Sink Market: Segmentation

DBMR’s research study on the global kitchen sink market offers a detailed market taxonomy, wherein, key segments have been discussed in detail. The kitchen sink market is segmented on the basis of product, base material, application, end user, sales channel, and region. Every segment is analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the study.

Product

• Drop-in/ Top Mount

• Pedestal

• Undermount

• Wallmount

• Other Product Types

Base Material

• Fireclay

• Stainless Steel

• Cast Iron

• Copper

• Quartz

• Other Base Materials

End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

Application

• Single

• Double

• Triple

Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

• Multi-brand Stores

• Franchise Stores

• Specialized Stores

• Online Retailers

• Modern Trade

• Departmental Stores

Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• South Asia

• East Asia

• Oceania

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

1. How much is the kitchen sinks market worth?

2. What will be the demand outlook?

3. What was the last 5 year market CAGR?

4. What are the key trends of kitchen sinks market?

5. What is driving the demand for kitchen sinks?

6. What is the market share of top 5 players?

7. What are the top 5 countries driving demand?

8. What is North America’s market Outlook?

