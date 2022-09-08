Malt Whiskey Market Projected to Reach Approximately USD 6.7Billion by 2031

The malt whiskey market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malt whiskey is made from a fermented mash consisting primarily of malted barley. If the product is made exclusively at a single distillery, it is typically called a single malt whiskey. Although malt whiskey can be made using other malted grains besides barley, those versions are not called malt whiskey without specifying grain, such as rye malt whiskey or buckwheat malt whiskey. Craft spirits have witnessed monumental growth in last few years, owing to changing consumer preferences toward craft spirits, especially whiskey and brandy. According to the American Craft Spirits Association, craft spirits are products produced by a distillery, which values the importance of transparency in distilling and remains forthcoming regarding the ingredients of spirits, distilling location, aging, and bottling process. A distilled spirit is produced by a distillery producing fewer than 750,000 gallons annually. The craft spirits volume sales have witnessed upswing of 26% in 2019, The U.S. craft spirits market volume reached more than 12m 9-liter cases in retail sales in 2020.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till September 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/749

Key players in the industry-

Clif Bar & Company

Glanbia Plc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

GNC Holdings

PepsiCo Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc.

Abbott Nutrition, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Covid-19 Scenario-

Closure of fitness centers and gyms, especially during the initial phase, gave way to a steep decline in demand for sports nutrition products that are designed to boost performance and increase recovery speeds during and after sports activities such as athletics, workouts, or bodybuilding.

However, as people are becoming more concerned regarding their health, use of natural and clean label products is likely to gain high traction.

A greater inclination toward health and fitness is also projected to aid the market expansion in the post Covid era.

Request For Customization (Flash Sale Till September 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/749

The lifestyle users segment to retain the lion's share-

By end-user, the lifestyle users segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global sports nutrition market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact that lifestyle users generally do not partake in any strenuous physical activity, but are looking for healthy and nutritious snacks to consume.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment to dominate by 2030-

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global sports nutrition market, owing to the availability of a broad variety of consumer goods under a single roof in hypermarkets and supermarkets. The online channels segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is because online platforms serve as a popular medium for the purchase of sports nutrition products.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global sports nutrition market. This is owing to the increase in number of gym-going and fitness conscious people who want to stay healthy and fit in the province. Also, rise in popularity of "clean label" and "free-from" products is driving the market growth in North America, particularly in the United States. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for everyday sports and nutrition products in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/749

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.