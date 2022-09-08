Tobacco Packaging Market worth USD 17,423.50 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.31%

Tobacco Packaging Market by Material, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tobacco Packaging Market Outlook (2022-2028)

The global tobacco packaging market is expected to total US$ 14.1 Bn in 2022. Demand for tobacco packaging solutions is slated to increase at a CAGR of 3.2%, with the market valuation US$ 19.3 Bn by 2032. The tobacco packaging market was valued at US$ 13.7 Bn at the end of 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit Y-o-Y growth of 2.9% in 2022.

Global Tobacco Packaging Market Size (2022E) - US$ 14.1 Bn

Projected Market Valuation (2032F) - US$ 19.3 Bn

Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) - 3.2%

Top 3 Countries Market Share - 39%

Sales in the boxes segment of the tobacco packaging market grew by 3.0% year-over-year in 2021. However, demand for pouches and sachets increased by 4.7% between 2021 and 2022. These segments along with others, giving the combined tobacco packaging markets year-over-year growth of 2.9% in 2021, according to the DBMR.

In the forthcoming years, sales are expected to be driven by growing demand sustainable packaging formats made from paper and paperboard. Furthermore, paper and paperboard are environment-friendly and are favoured by manufacturers due to increasing concerns regarding sustainability.

Market Synopsis

Tobacco is a nightshade plant that belongs to the Solanaceae family. It is an agricultural creation made from tobacco leaves that have been cured. Tobacco is commonly used for smoking and chewing because of its high nicotine concentration, which works as a stimulant. It contains the extremely addictive stimulant nicotine and is found in various products. The tobacco packaging industry packages dried tobacco leaves in cigars, cigarettes, dissolvable tobacco, and shishas. Cigarettes, made up of precisely cut tobacco leaves rolled in thin paper, are one of the most extensively used tobacco products. On the other hand, Cigars are larger and do not always come with a filter. However, the packaging items are the only way for tobacco products to be promoted

Tobacco packaging is distinctive in that producers are only allowed to print the brand name in a specific typeface, size, and location. Colors, photos, company logos, and trademarks are all prohibited. They must also include a health warning and harmful ingredients in the box. Tobacco goods are enhanced and protected from external influences during transportation by packaging. The packaging is crucial because it acts as a moisture barrier and protects the packed tobacco from bacteria, odor transmission, and deterioration. Several governments have adopted the notion of simple packaging to limit tobacco consumption in their own country. Tobacco packaging makers have very little room to innovate and develop new package items due to this. As a result, packaging businesses seize every chance to create appealing packaging that complies with all legal requirements.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The distinguished players in the tobacco packaging market are:

• Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

• Novelis (U.S.)

• British American Tobacco (U.K)

• Sonoco (U.S.)

• Innovia Films (U.K)

• WestRock (U.S.)

• Mondi Group (South Africa)

• ITC (India)

• Philip Morris International Inc. (U.S.)

• Reynolds American Corporation (U.S.)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Consumer preference for tobacco as a relaxing habit that relieves tension and anxiety, combined with continual innovation in ingredients, nicotine content, flavor, and size, accelerates tobacco uptake and results in market development. The fact that populations in emerging countries are quickly rising is the primary driver of tobacco market expansion. Women's smoking is no longer regarded as taboo, especially in emerging countries, and lifestyles are altering radically. The rising weight concerns, intensifying popularity of flavored cigars, and the entrance of numerous cutting-edge packaging innovations will all contribute to significant market growth.

Market Restraints:

Tobacco is a cancer-causing chemical. Tobacco use can cause mouth cancer and respiratory problems. Consumer awareness and government laws may stifle the growth of the cigarette packaging market. However, rising government limits on cigarettes, an increase in anti-smoking activities, and an increase in other respiratory illnesses may limit product market presence.

Global Tobacco Packaging Market by Category

By Material:

• Plastic

• Paper & Paperboard

• Others (Jute, Metal, etc.)

By Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

By Packaging Type:

• Pouches & Sachets

• Bags & Sacks

• Boxes

• Others (Cans, Jars, etc.)

By Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• East Asia

• South Asia

• Oceania

