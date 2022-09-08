The global snack bars market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022-2028 at a CAGR of 4.74%.

The focus on healthy eating has benefited the Snacks Bars Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global snacks bars market will project a CAGR of 4.74% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, growing consumer demand for small and ready to eat snacks, rising consumer consciousness towards high quality nutritional snacks, and increasing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of snacks bars market.

From the name itself, it is clear that snack bars are the food products that are munched as snack alternatives. Snack bars are made out of dried fruits, nuts and seeds, various cereals and other nutritional ingredients. Snack bars provide essential nutrients to the body and are covered with glucose syrups. Snack bars act as instant and rapid sources of energy as they contain low caloric content and high nutrition in the form of iron, starch, fibre, proteins, antioxidants, phosphorus and potassium. Snack bars strengthen the bones, improve the muscle weight, boost up the immunity system and improve the digestive health of an individual.

The long-term rise in on-the-go snacking and rise in snacking between meals have helped the snack bar market growth in the region. The focus on healthy eating has benefited the market.

Snack bars are commonly perceived as a healthier alternative to chocolate or confectionery, but due to product variation, they also enjoy a strong image as a treat. Product innovation has been a key driver, supporting visibility and consumer interest, and helping to attract new clients to the market.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global snack bars market, looking into their capacity, market shares, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:

• Kellogg Company

• Nestlé S.A.

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Associated British Foods PLC

• General Mills Inc.

• Clif Bar & Company

• Others

Product Insights

Granola/muesli bars accounted for the highest share of 28.90% of the global market. These snack bars are considered as a healthy alternative to chocolates, cakes, cookies, etc. High fruit content and gluten-free ingredients of these bars are driving their demand across the globe. Nutrition and energy bars are expected to witness a moderate growth over the forecast years.

The growth is attributed to the increasing participation in physical activities and sports. Considering the growing demand for these bars, manufacturers are focusing on introducing a variety of products in this category. For instance, Yoga Bar offers a wide base of energy and protein bars with different ingredients, such as multigrain, oats, and chocolate with nuts.

The major product types of snack bars are:

• Cereal Bars

• Granola/Muesli Bars

• Others

• Energy Bars

• Others

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its distribution channels into:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Speciality Stores

• Online

• Others

Scope of the Report

Snack bars are snack foods containing cereals, fruits, nuts, and flavor ingredients intended to supply quick energy and protein. The snack bars market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and geography. For each segment, the market sizing and forecast have been done based on value (in USD million).

Key Market Trends

Demand for Plant-based and Functional Snack Bars

The shifting consumer behavior from animal products is mainly due to people’s growing concerns about animal welfare, personal health, and sustainability. The intake of animal protein is associated with high cholesterol levels, fat, and calories, which increases the risk of cardiac diseases, high blood sugar levels, and obesity. Hence, people are inclining toward vegan protein sources, creating a good platform for the growth of plant-based snack bars. Some of the prominent flavor components for plant-based snack bars include beet, spirulina, orange, peanut butter, brownie, and red berry. For instance, in July 2021, the UK-based food brand 'Oggs' launched a range of four new vegan snack bars, including Chocolate Tiffin Bar, Gooey Brownie Bar, Millionaire’s Shortbread, and Flapjacks bars. These products were made using the brand’s patented vegan liquid egg alternative, aquafaba, instead of dairy.

