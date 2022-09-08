Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market- Industry Forecast with Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Competition Strategies

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

DBMR analyses that the transcranial magnetic stimulator market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period.

Transcranial magnetic stimulator devices comprise a coil and a system for examining and detecting the effects of the therapy. The coils used in TMS are of various materials such as a coil made up of a magnetically active material (solid-core design) or magnetically inert material (air-core design) depending on the variations and biophysical characteristics needed. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders including schizophrenia and other disorders, surging geriatric population leading to increasing brain disorders associated with age is driving the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the transcranial magnetic stimulator market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period and is likely to reach USD 2,258.71 million at the end of the forecast period. “Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator” is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as it has been proposed as the novel treatment for depression and anxiety, which enables direct stimulation of deeper and larger brain volumes (7-10). It is a non-invasive form of brain stimulation and does not require surgery or implantation of electrodes.

Some of the major players operating in the transcranial magnetic stimulator market are eNeura Inc., MagVenture A/S, Neurosoft, Brainsway, The Magstim Company Limited, MAG & More GmbH, Neuronetics, Nexstim, Axilum Robotics, neuroCare Group GmbH, Zimmer Biomet, Bioventus, Synergy Orthopedics, Ito Co., Ltd., DePuy Synthes, DJO Global, Ossatec Benelux BV, Orchid Medical Centre, TERUMO BCT, INC., Isto Biologics,, Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Medtronic, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Ember Therapeutics among others.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing cases of schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a disease where the patient see some things that scare him and recently the cases of schizophrenia is rising and it driving the market.

Rising ageing population

Number of old age people are on rise and now it’s a part of current population and it is driving the market.

Additionally, the, increasing awareness about transcranial magnetic stimulator among professionals and technological advancement in transcranial magnetic stimulator devices positively affect the transcranial magnetic stimulator market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, rising incidences of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease (PD) will further expand the transcranial magnetic stimulator market's growth rate in the future.

To accomplish the knowledge of critical market factors, this transparent, extensive, and supreme Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market report is generated. Further, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints, and competitive analysis are examined with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research report. In this report, market data is broken down in a systematic process to highlight focus areas of client’s interest. In addition, businesses can get knowledgeable with the level of marketing problems, reasons for failure of particular product already existing in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched with an all inclusive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator market research report.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The transcranial magnetic stimulator market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, age group, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the transcranial magnetic stimulator market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the transcranial magnetic stimulator market due to availability of skilled and trained professionals, favourable reimbursement policies and increasing adoption of advanced products within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to increasing government initiatives and growing medical tourism in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market Scope

The transcranial magnetic stimulator market is segmented on the basis of type, application, age group and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Deep transcranial magnetic stimulator

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulator

Others

On the basis of type, the transcranial magnetic stimulator market is segmented into deep transcranial magnetic stimulator, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulator and others.

Application

Alzheimer’s disease

Depression

Disease

Epilepsy

Other

Based on application, the transcranial magnetic stimulators market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, depression, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and others.

Age Group

Adults

Children

Basis of age group, the transcranial magnetic stimulators market is segmented into adults and children

End- users

Research

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

On the basis of end- users, the transcranial magnetic stimulator market is segmented into research, diagnostics and therapeutics

