E-Prescribing Solutions Market 2022 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth & Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the E-Prescribing Solutions Market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period.

E-prescribing systems are the healthcare information technology (IT) solutions that have revolutionized the patient care management systems. With the rising digitization of the economies, there is an increased acceptance of e-prescribing solutions especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Prescription errors are one of the major causes of concern for healthcare professionals which is efficiently and effectively these solutions by implementing alert and warning systems.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-prescribing solutions market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period. “Standalone Solutions” accounts for the largest solutions segment in the e-prescribing solutions market owing to the fact that they are easier to install and cheaper than the integrated solutions.

Some of the major players operating in the e-prescribing solutions market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, DrFirst, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, Change Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Practice Fusion, Inc, Chetu Inc., Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., Stratice Healthcare, Exostar, Networking Technology, Inc., Imprivata, Inc., and H2H Solutions among others.:

Market Definition

From the name itself, it is clear that e-prescribing solution or electronic prescribing solution is a technology that is used by the healthcare providers and professionals to serve the patient with prescriptions for medications, dosages, treatments and much more electronically. The healthcare professionals send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy which in turn serve the patients accordingly.

E-Prescribing Solutions Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of disorders

Surging prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and disorders all around the globe is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth in the demand for e-prescribing solutions. In other words, growing incidence rate of diabetes, asthma, stroke, fungal infection, cold, cough, viral fever and others is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the e-prescribing solutions market.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. For example, according to General Medical Council (GMC) 2018 report, prescribing errors and faults were reported in about 9%-15% of medication orders for hospital inpatients in the United Kingdon. Research and development proficiencies are being conducted to understand the potential of the developing markets and integrating modern technologies with the healthcare systems.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the demand for e-prescribing solutions. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative e-prescribing solutions market growth opportunities.

Additionally, surge in the personal disposable income level, rising awareness about the several advantages of such systems, rise in focus to reduce the fraud and abuse of controlled substance and increasing investment for the development of advanced and innovative technology, positively affect the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities and growing need to curtail the healthcare costs all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rise in awareness among the population about early diagnosis, growing demand for the minimisation of the prescription error, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising geriatric population base and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

COVID-19 Impact on E-Prescribing Solutions Market

COVID-19 has bolstered the growth of the market in the upward direction. Though, it hasn’t impacted the market directly, its indirect impact on healthcare information technology (IT) and electronic medical records systems market has pushed up the market growth rate. Stringent restrictions on the movement and social distancing norms created a wide scope of growth for the market. Also, rise in the number of teleconsultations will further create lucrative market growth opportunities.

Recent Development

In August 2021, the company Meddo had announed that they puchased e-prescription platform Doxper to expand their growth horizons.

In September 2020, MediRecords partnered with the eRX Script Exchange to provide electronic prescriptions directly to patients.



Global E-Prescribing Solutions Market Scope

The e-prescribing solutions market is segmented on the basis of solutions, delivery mode, usability and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Standalone Solutions

On the basis of solutions, the e-prescribing solutions market is segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions.

Delivery mode

Web and Cloud Based Solutions

On- Premise Solutions Based

On delivery mode, the e- prescribing solutions market is segmented into web and cloud based solution and on- premise solutions.

Usability

Handheld Device

Computer Based Devices

The usability segment of the e- prescribing solutions market is divided into handheld device and computer based device.

End user

Hospitals

Office Based Physicians

Pharmacies

End user segment of the e- prescribing solutions market is divided into hospitals, office based physicians and pharmacies.

E-Prescribing Solutions Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The e-prescribing solutions market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, solutions, delivery mode, usability and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the e-prescribing solutions market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the e-prescribing solutions market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, government initiatives and incentive programs to promote the e-prescribing system and presence of leading market players in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, the large volume of COVID-19 patients, the growth of the geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, adoption of health care solutions for better standards of life and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

There are 13 Sections to show the global E-Prescribing Solutions market:

• Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

• Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

• Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

• Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

• Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

• Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

• Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

• Key Findings of the Research Study

• Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

