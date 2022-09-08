Luxury Sunglasses Market Pronounce Growth in Upcoming Years| Potential Benefits 2028 |LOUIS VUITTON, Guccio Gucc

Global Luxury Sunglasses Market

Increasing awareness about harmful effects of UV rays on the eyes is boosting demand for high quality luxury sunglasses.

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Luxury Sunglasses Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast.

Sunglasses are the form of protective eyewear which are specially designed to protect eyes from high energy visible light. It consists of a pair of lenses and a frame. Lenses are made from high quality glasses or polymers which offer better functionality to the sunglasses for applications such as travelling by road, air travel, or sports.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- Essilor International S.A., LOUIS VUITTON, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Safilo Group S.p.A., Solstice Sunglasses, CHARMANT, De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Carl Zeiss, and Marmolada S.p.A. among others.

★ Market Dynamics

Segmentation of the Global Luxury Sunglasses Market:

On the basis of product type, the Global Luxury Sunglasses market is segmented into:

Polarized

Non-Polarized

On the basis of material, the Global Luxury Sunglasses market is segmented into:

Glass

Polymer

On basis of end user, the Global Luxury Sunglasses market is segmented into:

Men

Women

Kids

On basis of distribution channel, the Global Luxury Sunglasses market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

Regions Covered in Luxury Sunglasses Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Luxury Sunglasses market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

