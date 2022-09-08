Tulfo issues stern warning: Don't block passage of Magna Carta of Pinoy Seafarers

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo has issued a stern warning to sinister groups attempting to block the passage into law of a measure that seeks to secure the rights of seafarers to humane and just working conditions this 19th Congress.

Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, exposed supposed moves by several groups to strongly block the passage of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill at the Senate in previous Congress.

"I'm giving a stern warning sa mga mag-a-attempt mag-lobby para harangin ang pagsasabatas ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, huwag na huwag niyo pong gagawin 'yan dahil I will expose you," he said.

"Napagalaman ko na hindi naipasa ang panukalang batas na ito sa Senado noong nakaraang Kongreso dahil sa mga nag-lobby para harangin ito. Hindi po ako papayag under my watch, na yung kapakanan po ng ating OFWs at seafarers ay mapapabayaan dahil sa mga lobbyists na ito. I will not allow it," he added.

Tulfo presided over the hybrid hearing on the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Act and the Pilipinong Marino Act on Sept. 7, where he convened private sectors, seafarer groups, maritime training providers and different government agencies mandated to protect OFWs and seafarers.

In the 18th Congress, it can be noted that the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers was left pending for Second Reading at the Senate while the bill's counterpart measure has already hurdled third reading at the House of Representatives.

In stressing the need for a Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, Tulfo said seafarers do not have enough protection from the law as they are exposed to harsh weather conditions with the risk of injury or even death while they are at sea, sailing.

By pushing for the passage of the said measure, Tulfo said he is fulfilling his promise to the seafarers that he will be their defender at the Senate.

"Ipaglalaban ko na maipasa ang Magna Carta of Seafarers at all cost para sa kapakanan ng mga seafarers na tinuturing nating bayani dahil sa malaking ambag nila sa ating ekonomiya," he said.

"Bago pa ako maging Senador, maraming seafarers na ang lumalapit sa akin para idulog ang kanilang mga problema sa trabaho, at hiling nila na huwag ko silang pabayaan. Kaya nga isa sa naipangako ko sa kanila noong kampanya na ako ang magiging kakampi nila sa Senado. I am now walking the talk," he said.

Tulfo filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 216 instituting the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers as part of his 10 priority bills this 18th Congress.