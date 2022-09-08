Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Senate BRC vote on Lao's request

September 8, 2022
September 8, 2022

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Senate BRC vote on Lao's request

I am glad that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee voted to reject Former PS-DBM head Atty. Lao's request to fly out of the country. Atty. Lao was the leader of the pack during the recent history of PS-DBM, so he must not use his resignation as a shortcut to freedom from accountability.

This issue of the overpriced DepEd laptops is just one of many investigations that need to span dealings with other agencies. We haven't forgotten the former undersecretary's role in the Pharmally scandal, which he has yet to answer for. There are skeletons locked in the agency's closet, and it seems like Atty. Lao has the key. If anything, he should be ready to shed light on what really happened in the many controversies surrounding the PS-DBM. It's the only way he can clear his name.

