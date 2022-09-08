PHILIPPINES, September 8 - Press Release

September 8, 2022 SEN. REVILLA PURSUES BUILDING PEOPLE-CENTERED CIVIL SERVICE AND GLOBALLY COMPETITIVE FILIPINO PROFESSIONALS As the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation convened for the first time this 19th Congress, its Chairperson Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. inquired on the policy directions, programs, and legislative priorities of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to examine their respective plans for government workers and the country's pool of professionals. In his opening statement, the veteran lawmaker who has been leading the Committee since the 18th Congress stressed his commitment to continue building an efficient, people-centered and merit-based civil service and produce globally competitive and credible Filipino professionals. "We envision a more efficient and streamlined bureaucracy. We envision the Filipino professionals competing and thriving and being able to work and move freely", Revilla emphasized. He emphasized the importanceof the two agencies as partners of the Committee in the Executive branch in proposing measures which require legislative action. The CSC listed their priorities as the establishment of Human Resource Management Offices in Local Government Units; Civil Service Reform Code; Expanded Leave Benefit Act; and laws granting civil service eligibility under certain conditions to Job Order (JO) and Contract of Services (COS) employees in the government. The PRC meanwhile pushed for measures to amend the Continuing Professional Development Act and the updating of professional regulatory laws which they see as outdated. Revilla asked the CSC, the government's primary human resources agency, regarding the policy of the government for JO and COS employees. He said that opportunities should be opened for public servants under these conditions who may already have qualified and attained a level of expertise through years of service. The solon also raised concerns on the conduct of civil service examinations where limited examination slots were available to public. The CSC cited the pandemic as having greatly affected the conduct of the examinations, especially in 2021 where the biggest dip in the number of examinees was seen due to the limited number of test takers test venues could legally accommodate. As the country emerges from the pandemic, Revilla was in agreement with the CSC in opening more slots and testing dates to ensure that doors of opportunities are opened to hardworking civil servants. Revilla, who also champions the welfare of teachers, emphasized during the hearing the importance of teachers as vital members of the civil service. He highlighted the sacrifices and extra effort teachers exerted despite the pedagogical challenges brought about by the pandemic. In acknowledgement of the plight of the teachers, the lawmaker filed Senate Bill No. 22 or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act" which seeks to institutionalize the grant of Teaching Supplies Allowance. In addition, Sen. Revilla also filed Senate Bill No. 267 that aims to upgrade the salary grade of public school teachers. Other concerns that were tackled were flexible work arrangements and reporting of the quality of public service. During the period of questioning with the PRC, Sen. Revilla asked for updates regarding the conduct of the different licensure examinations and their shift to digitalization amidst the pandemic. He also inquired on the position of the agency regarding the CPD Law and updating of some professional regulatory laws. "Trust that this Committee will be your ally in pushing for and advocating meaningful and timely legislative measures. It is this representation's hope that we will work hand in hand in the enactment of laws that will serve the greater good of our hardworking civil servants and our government", Revilla ended.