Anti-State propagandist arrested in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, September 8 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — Police in the central city of Đà Nẵng have detained and launched legal proceedings against Bùi Tuấn Lâm on charges of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Việt Nam” under Article 117 of the Criminal Code.

Colonel Nguyễn Đức Dũng of the Đà Nẵng municipal Department of Public Security said that Lâm, born in 1984 and residing in Hải Châu District, is a member of several organisations, groups, associations and exiled reactionary organisations that are against the Party and State of Việt Nam.

Lâm regularly joined political opponents to write articles distorting the government and inciting protests and disorder-causing activities.

Since 2013, he has regularly used social media platforms to post stories, videos and livestreams to distort and encourage activities against the Party and State. Lâm also shared articles insulting national leaders and the reputation and honour of law enforcement organisations and individuals to change the socialist regime in Việt Nam, which has caused anger among the masses.

Despite being educated and warned by the local police and administration many times, Lâm was still non-cooperative and defiant and did not give up the infringing activities but conducted them more openly and fiercely. — VNS