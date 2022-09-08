Submit Release
Treasure Global to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12-14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (Nasdaq: TGL) (“TGI”, or the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions and rewards programs, today announced that Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGI, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually on September 12-14, 2022.

Mr. Teo’s corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 12th at 7:00 a.m. ET for all registrants of the conference. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TGI’s management team, please contact your appropriate H.C. Wainwright representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at TGI@kcsa.com.

About Treasure Global Inc
TGI is an innovative Malaysian e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions for consumers and merchants with instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs. On a mission to bring together the worlds of online e-commerce and offline physical retailers, TGI is developing a portfolio of leading digital platforms for use throughout Southeast Asia (“SEA”) and Japan. In June 2020, TGI launched its proprietary product, the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. In the ZCITY ecosystem, users can utilize Tazte, a revenue generating digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop touchless management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. As of July 2022, ZCITY had over 2,000,000 registered users and over 2,100 registered merchants.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

