Ethylene Market Size Expected to Reach US$195.3 billion with CAGR of 5.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Inclination of ethylene for producing PE plastics, which is used in packaging industry, is creating a drive in the global ethylene market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global ethylene market size is estimated to reach US$195.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. Rising application of ethylene in construction, packaging, agriculture, and other end-use industries is offering growth opportunities during the forecast period. The rise in demand for the packaging sector was primarily influenced by the growing online food delivery system and growing e-commerce sector, thereby leading to increase in applications of ethylene in the packaging industry. Thus, the global ethylene market saw a rise in demand and growth opportunities post pandemic phase. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. The global ethylene market size will increase owing to increasing demand for ethylene in packaging, agriculture, construction, and automotive end-use industry.
2. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global ethylene industry due to boosting plastic production, packaged food trends, and agriculture sector, in thereby leading to high demand of ethylene in this region.
3. The oxidative dehydrogenation technology type for ethylene production is growing due to low carbon emission and cost efficiency in the market.
1. By technology, the oxidative dehydrogenation segment held the largest global ethylene market share and is expected to grow by over 5.1% during the forecast period. With major growth of oxidative dehydrogenation process owing to its high efficiency, less wastage, and cost benefits, the global ethylene market will grow in the coming years.
2. By application, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share in the global ethylene market and is expected to grow by around 5.9% during the forecast period. The high demand of polyethylene is influenced by its increasing application in the plastics manufacturing. Furthermore, the growing use of high density polyethylene and low density polyethylene across various and used industries is offering major growth in the market.
3. By end-use industry, the packaging segment holds the largest global ethylene market share and will grow at a CAGR of over 6.2% during the forecast period. The growth of ethylene in packaging industry is influenced by its rising demand and application in plastic packaging forms, majorly polyethylene.
4. By geography, the Asia Pacific segment is the fastest-growing region in the global ethylene market for the year 2021 and will grow by over 35.0% during the forecast period. The global ethylene market is growing in the APAC region due to its rising demand in packaging, agriculture, construction, and other end-use industries. The growth of agriculture sector in this region is boosting the growth prospects for the ethylene market.
The top 5 players in the ethylene industry are -
1. SABIC
2. Royal Dutch Shell
3. BASF SE
4. Nova Chemicals
5. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
