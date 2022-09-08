J. Elias Epp Launches a Kickstarter for Weak and Mighty, Book 2 of His Acrabha Stone Series

Weak and Mighty follows the warm reception of Blessing and Curse by readers.

A young outcast runs from enemies and a prophecy. His deadly guardian sleepwalks to his side if he strays too far. Fate has a deadly tangle planned for both.

UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising author J. Elias Epp will be launching his Kickstarter campaign for Weak and Mighty on September 20th this year.The fantasy novel is the second book in the Acrabha Stone series following Blessing and Curse . Book 1 is already out on all major retailers and has received a warm welcome on Amazon with an average rating of over 4.5 stars.Right now, fans can go to the Kickstarter page and sign up to be notified when the project goes live. If fans haven’t interacted with the platform before, they can create an account for free and browse many projects in their interests.Kickstarter is a crowdfunding platform that helps bring creative projects to life. Fans of a project pledge any amount to help a project meet its funding goal. The campaign owner sets reward tiers, promising to deliver those rewards to the fans should the campaign meet its goal. Fans don’t pay their pledge until the campaign ends and has met its goal.Weak and Mighty begins as Rylen flees mysterious enemies from his burning hometown, discovering the adventure he set out on is more than he bargained for. Everyone he’s known is caught up in a deadly struggle centered on himself. His guardian, Hyrestl desperately wants to return to his homeland and his ward may be the key. Leyla wants to stay by her best friend, but doing so may lead her into the jaws of death.Rylen’s enemies are more dangerous than his daydreams could have imagined and his wish of finding his family is cast in peril. He will find a threat to his dreams from a place he would have never expected; the truth of who he really is.Quotes from the book:“I did wrong by you. Even a dojo master. In my home country. Would have treated you better than I did. For that. I have brought dishonor.”–Hyrestl“To win in war you must deceive the enemy. He who is honorable in war and doesn’t face defeat is worthy of praise, for the odds were stacked against him.”“What is the price of victory?”“The means to obtain it.”–Hyrestl and RylenTestimonials:“Blessing and Curse has all the action, drama, and intrigue of a good fantasy novel along with some great world-building.” –Manybooks“Here is a tale of magic, featuring richly developed characters, each troubled by the need to know and the struggle to embrace their destiny.” –Christian Sia for Reader’s Favorite

Trailer for Weak and Mighty Kickstarter