Wound Care Sealants Market Share Worth US$28.7 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
A systemic Increase in the Cases of Falls Owing to the Rising Geriatric Population has been a Key Driver for the Wound Care Sealants Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Wound Care Sealants Market size is estimated to reach $28.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Wound management has been a growing concern globally, which allows for healthy market growth. Sealants have been growing worldwide, fibrin sealants and thrombin sealants are some of the common forms of materials that are actively used in wound care. Additionally, alginate dressings are some of the forms of seaweed dates, when used to dress a wound that is exuding heavily, the calcium ions in the dressing interact with the sodium ions in the fluid of the wound. Furthermore, tissue adhesives are a growing reason for market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Wound Care Sealants Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America’s wound care sealants market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the robust medical infrastructure and reimbursement scenarios within the countries like the US, which allows for better usage of such a market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to increasing medical expenditure by the countries like China and India.
2. A rapid increase in the biodegradable material will help the overall market development along with an increase in cases of trauma and accidents would allow the market to take a grip. However, the intensive requirement for wound care to launch a new product has hampered the overall market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Wound care Sealants Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The wound care sealants market based on Application can be further segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Acute wounds hold two categories including Surgical & Traumatic Wounds and Burn Wounds. Each year within the US, 1.1 million burn injuries require medical attention. Furthermore, as per WHO, 180,000 deaths annually occur due to burning injuries. Further, surgical wounds have been growing owing to the higher geriatric population case-load.
2. However, the home-healthcare segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. NPWT systems are some of the common reasons for the growth of home healthcare. These devices are lightweight, portable, canister-free, and easy to use. In addition, the cost-effectiveness of such therapy encourages patients to adopt homecare settings over hospital stays, thereby supporting segment growth.
3. The geriatric population has been growing around the globe. The following fact has two opportune facts, first, global medical infrastructure has been following a robust growth trajectory which is supplemented by government initiatives. Secondly, a higher proportion of older people would need better medical care owing to the high disease load. Out of various ailments, fall has been a common condition that has been medically proven to be prevalent in older people.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Wound Care Sealants industry are -
1. Baxter International Inc.
2. B. Braun Melsungen AG
3. Cohera Medical, Inc.
4. CryoLife Inc.
5. C.R. Bard Inc.
