Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,103 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $491K From the American Rescue Plan to Monitor, Improve West Virginia Air Quality

September 07, 2022

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $491,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP). The funding was made possible by the American Rescue Plan and will support monitoring and improving air quality levels throughout West Virginia.


“West Virginia continues to see the benefits of critical American Rescue Plan investments that bolster our communities and promote public health. I am pleased with this investment in the WVDEP to monitor and improve air quality throughout the state and ensure every West Virginian has clean air to breathe. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure the health and safety of communities across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.


The funding announced today will be used to review and analyze particulate matter concentrations and other air quality standards throughout West Virginia. Additionally, it will allow the WVDEP to replace existing filter-based monitors and upgrade pollutant monitoring sites in areas with disproportionate pollutant exposure. These projects will boost efforts to monitor air quality levels and help decrease the risk of adverse health conditions.

Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $491K From the American Rescue Plan to Monitor, Improve West Virginia Air Quality

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.