Manchin, Capito Announce $792K for 17 West Virginia Agriculture Projects

September 07, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $792,777 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for 17 projects across West Virginia. This funding will support West Virginia’s farmers and crop production, expand agricultural educational opportunities, bolster veterinary services and strengthen energy efficiency efforts for agricultural producers and rural small businesses.





“West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and rural development professionals play a critical role in our state’s economy and provide nutritious, locally grown food for their communities. I’m pleased USDA is investing in these 17 projects to support our farmers, expand agricultural education opportunities, boost veterinary services and invest in energy efficiency. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support West Virginia’s agricultural professionals and organizations,” said Senator Manchin.





“West Virginia has a proud agriculture history, and our farmers take great pride in their work. I’m pleased to see this funding heading to our communities, which will help expand opportunities within our agricultural sector and boost important efforts like veterinary services and energy efficiency,” Senator Capito said. “I will continue to fight for the resources our state needs to keep our agricultural sector thriving.”





Individual awards listed below:





The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) invests in state departments of agriculture to support farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops. The funding announced today will strengthen West Virginia’s crop production and markets and ensure the state’s farmers can continue providing quality, nutritious fruits and vegetables.

$304,627 – West Virginia Department of Agriculture

The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Food and Agricultural Service Learning Program Grants (FASLP) invests in local programs dedicated to increasing knowledge of agriculture, improving the nutritional health of low-income children, and fostering foster higher levels of community engagement between farms and school systems.

$216,382 – Sprouting Farms, Talcott

The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Rural Practice Enhancement (RPE) Program provides funding to help mitigate veterinary service shortages and to support educational opportunities for veterinarians, veterinary students, and veterinary technicians.

$125,000 – Lewis Mobile Veterinary Services, Jane Lew

USDA Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants provide funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems and to make energy efficiency improvements.