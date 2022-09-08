Manchin, Capito Announce $9 Million for Five West Virginia Public Safety Programs
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,076,886 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for five West Virginia programs designed to promote public safety and strengthen justice systems throughout the state.
“I am pleased to announce these five critical investments from the
Department of Justice that will assist victims and strengthen our justice
system
s to ensure the safety of all West Virginians,” said Senator
Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for
years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will
continue advocating for public safety programs across the Mountain State.”
“Public safety remains a top concern for our nation and our state, and these five grants will assist in strengthening our justice system and public safety initiatives,” Senator Capito said. “West Virginians can be sure that I will always advocate for resources needed to protect our residents and support those impacted by crime in our state.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $7,980,096 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Victim Assistance Formula Grant Program
- The Victim Assistance Formula Grant Program provides funding to states to strengthen crime victim services for eligible individuals.
- $442,000 – Legislative Office of the State of West Virginia: Victim Compensation Formula Grant Program
- The Victim Compensation Formula Grant Program provides funding to states to enhance state victim compensation payments to eligible individuals.
- $400,000 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program
- The Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program provides funding to states for the digitation of all current files in the sex offender registry.
- $164,590 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers
- The State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers provides funding to states to collect and analyze data on individuals entering the criminal justice system. This project will focus on sentencing length, crime categories and parole revocation and will allow West Virginia to use more accurate and comprehensive data throughout the state’s justice systems.
- $90,200 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act (SORNA) Grant Program
- The SORNA Grant Program provides funding to states to strengthen sex offender registration and notification programs. The programs are designed to protect children and adults from sexual exploitation and violent crime, prevent child abuse and child pornography and promote safe Internet use.
Previous Article