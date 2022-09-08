Manchin, Capito Announce $9 Million for Five West Virginia Public Safety Programs

September 07, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,076,886 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for five West Virginia programs designed to promote public safety and strengthen justice systems throughout the state.





“I am pleased to announce these five critical investments from the Department of Justice that will assist victims and strengthen our justice system s to ensure the safety of all West Virginians,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for public safety programs across the Mountain State.”





“Public safety remains a top concern for our nation and our state, and these five grants will assist in strengthening our justice system and public safety initiatives,” Senator Capito said. “West Virginians can be sure that I will always advocate for resources needed to protect our residents and support those impacted by crime in our state.”





Individual awards listed below: