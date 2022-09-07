AUSTRALIA, September 7 - On 8 September 2022 the Senate referred the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Amendment (Climate Trigger) Bill 2022 [No. 2] to the Environment and Communications Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 28 February 2023.
The close date for submissions is 13th October 2022.
