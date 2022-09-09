Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope Market Size Expected to Reach $299.4 million with CAGR of 3.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Necessity of Analyzing 3D Images, Fast Dynamic Process, Detailed Inside the Cell Membrane has to Propel the Growth of Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope Market is forecast to reach $299.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Increasing usage of this confocal microscopy in the classification of systems such as tablets, film coatings, plasma membranes and colloidal systems, which in turn, spur the growth of the spinning disk confocal microscope market size in the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Spinning disk confocal microscope market is driven by the ongoing research and development on life science. With the growing number of application in cell biology, confocal technology is proving to be one of the most important advances in optical microscopy which further contributes the market to grow.
2. North America dominated the Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope market share due to growing adoption of the confocal microscope in living cell imaging and rising government funding and policies for medical research.
3. Spinning disk confocal microscope has been emerging as a powerful tool for rapid spatial and temporal imaging of living cells, which would further boost the market to grow.
Segmental Analysis :
1. In 2019 Denmark researchers has developed a new method for microscopically profiling tiny cells which allow them to analyses more than 3,000 cells from the immune cell. This research activity needs large investment in specialized microscope equipment, which further set to contribute to the growth of Spinning Disk confocal microscopy.
2. Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope In life science applications is expected to grow with at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to its applications such as observing the internal workings of cellular processes in the living cells and use lower light levels to provide accurate cell physiology through real-time image acquisition.
3. North America dominated the Spinning Disk Confocal Microscope market share with more than 34.4% in 2021 and is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape :
1. Olympus Corporation
2. Leica Microsystem
3. ZEISS Group (Carl Zeiss Meditec AG)
4. Nikon Corporation
5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
