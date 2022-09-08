Fusion Fuel Green Hosts Second Quarter 2022 Investor Update
SABUGO, Portugal, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The quarterly shareholder letter is available at https://ir.fusion-fuel.eu/financials-filings/earnings-releases
Fusion Fuel will host a live conference call and webcast today, September 8, 2022.
- Time: 10:00am ET / 3:00pm WEST
- Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348
- Participant ID: 066929
- Participant Passcode: 4787
- Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/izigo/Q2-Update-Fusion-Fuel
The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period of time following the call.
About Fusion Fuel Green plc
Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion has created a modular, integrated solar-to-hydrogen generator, powered by a proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, that enables off-grid production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu
