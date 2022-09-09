Guar Complex Market Share Worth US$ 1,450 Million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Rising Health Consciousness among Consumers Gives Rise to the Demand for Guar Products, which Readily Aided the Guar Complex Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Guar Complex Market size is estimated to reach $1,450 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The guar plant survives in dryland and drought-prone areas where other plants would die. It thrives in sandy soil. Guar green pods are eaten as a vegetable. Guar gum is made by dehusking, milling, and screening guar seeds. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Guar Complex Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Asia Pacific held a dominant market share in 2021. The consumption pattern of guar seeds soars due to the petroleum industry's rising demand. In the petroleum industry, guar seeds are used as components in several formulations for corrosion inhibition, fracturing fluids, enhanced oil recovery, and viscosity improvers. In 2020, the consumption of petroleum in India grew by 4.5%, according to the ministry of commerce & industry, which surges guar seeds' growth. Furthermore, advances in drilling technology have altered consumer preference from synthetic to eco-friendly and natural alternatives, resulting in increased demand for guar gum. According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, India accounts for 90% of the world's guar production.
2. Rising health consciousness among consumers gives rise to the demand for guar products, and the increasing use of guar in cattle food are some of the factors driving the Guar Complex Market. However, the high cost of guar seeds is one of the factors impeding market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Guar Complex Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511128
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Guar Complex market can be further segmented into Guar Gum, Guar Seed, and Guar Meal based on the type. Guar gum held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Guar gum is a type of gum used in the food, paper, and textile industries. However, the rise of the shale gas and oil industry is driving most demand for gum.
2. The Guar Complex market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific held a dominant market share of 47% in 2021 compared to its other counterparts. Changing dietary patterns among consumers gives rise to the demand for guar seeds as people are attracted to western dietary dinners like korma, which surges the adoption of the guar complex.
3. The Guar Complex market can be further segmented into Food and Beverage, Textile, Pharmaceutical, and Others based on the application. Food and Beverage held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Guar gum is used to control viscosity and build texture and has eight times the thickening capacity of cornstarch.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Guar Complex industry are -
1. Unipektin Ingredients Inc.
2. Guar Resources LLC
3. Vikash WSP Ltd.
4. Best Agro Group
5. Dabur
Click on the following link to buy the Guar Complex Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511128
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Guar Gum Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7483/guar-gum-market.html
B. Emulsifiers Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11704/emulsifiers-market-analysis.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn