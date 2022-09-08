IoT Medical Devices Market Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the initiatives taken by the government to promote digital health. IoT services are used remote health monitoring and emergency notification system.

Technological advancement and rise in the geriatric population, along with the growth in the persistent disease, are impacting the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Moreover, the reduction in the duration of room stay has further fuelled the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Market players are initiating novel and innovative software programs to address market issues.

The proliferation of IoT in medical devices has enhanced functional efficiency, allowing improved disease management and treatment outcomes. A surge in investment by the hospitals for the adoption of advanced technology in both developing and developed regions will fuel IoT Medical Devices market demand. The increasing focus on active patient-centric care and patient engagement, the surging need for the adoption of cost-control measures, and the growth of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity in the healthcare sector.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens

Johnson & Johnson

Boston Scientific

Philips Healthcare

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Omron

Biotronik

others.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The high-tech pacemakers have several benefits, especially among those patients who intensive control and constant check of their health. These machines are not always active, but the connections are used to configure and set the parameters of the devices to monitor their activity remotely.

The wearable medical technologies growth is being propelled due to a rise in the demand of consumers to monitor their own health. These technologies enable the continuous monitor of human physical activities and their blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature, as well as blood oxygen saturation.

NFC or near field communications ensure better communications among the healthcare staff and enable them to remain updated with real-time updates. It also allows users to communicate by touching or bringing their devices close to each other. It helps caretakers in tracking their patient’s activities.

North America is a major revenue-generating region in the IoT medical devices market. The advancement in technology and its incorporation in medical devices has fuelled its market demand, especially in remote care. IoT in medical devices has improved the quality of care in hospitals.

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global IoT Medical Devices Market on the basis of product, type, connectivity technology, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

Oximeters

Multiparameter Monitors

Respiratory Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Implantable Cardiac Monitors

Pacemakers

Hearing Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Patient Monitors

Ventilators

Imaging Systems

Infusion Pumps

Other Products

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Other IoT Medical Devices

Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Connectivity Technologies

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings

Other End Users



Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

