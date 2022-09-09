Middle East & North Africa Cooling Tower Market to Reach US$161.6 million by 2027 : IndustryARC
Cooling Towers Assist in Preventing the Machines and Systems from Being Overheated so that Company Expenses get Minimized and Machines get Proper Power SupplyHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Middle East & North Africa Cooling Tower Market is expected to reach $161.6 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027, owing to the rapid industrialization, and surge in deployment of various types of equipment for cooling towers to avoid wear and tear is analyzed to drive the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on the Middle East & North Africa Cooling Tower Market highlights the following areas -
1. Cross Flow Tower segment in Cooling Tower is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period owing to the investments made by government and companies for expansion of certain industries such as Chemical, Pharmaceutical Plant and so on are analyzed to drive the market.
2. Hybrid Cooling is growing at a highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period. These cooling towers are a good mix of wet and dry cooling with a favorable environmental effect and meet challenging environmental specifications.
3. The rising number of construction activities across the commercial and residential sectors in this region is anticipated to drive product demand.
4. Cooling Tower top 10 companies include SPX Corporation, Johnson control Inc, Baltimore Aircoil Company, ENEXIO, Hamon Axisparc, B&W SPIG, Samco Technologies, Inc., Brentwood Industries, Inc, Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd, and Star Cooling Towers among others.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18447
Segmental Analysis :
1. Hybrid Cooling is growing at a highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2022-2027. These cooling towers are a good mix of wet and dry cooling with a favorable environmental effect and meet challenging environmental specifications. In addition the hybrid cooling towers reduce the consumption of water and provide total heat rate as required by the customer.
2. Cross Flow Tower in Cooling Tower is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2022-2027. In cross flow towers the water flows vertically through the fill while the air flows horizontally, across the flow of the falling water. This type of cooling towers distribute the hot water perpendicularly to the air flow.
3. Middle East has a significant share in Middle East & North Africa Cooling Tower Market in 2021 at 82.7% share owing to the presence of significant oil and gas. Moreover significant collaborations by companies is also analyzed to drive the market.
Competitive Landscape :
1. SPX Corporation
2. Johnson Control Inc
3. ENEXIO
4. Hamon Axisparc
5. B&W SPIG
Click on the following link to buy the Middle East & North Africa Cooling Tower Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18447
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
