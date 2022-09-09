Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market to Reach US $27.8 billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICMs) Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market size is estimated to reach $27.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.Cardiac monitoring (CM) devices assist the progress of continued analysis of the internal organ activity of a patient. Heart rhythm management or Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices keep up conventional heart rhythm in patients afflicted by rate and rhythm ailments of the heart. An implantable loop recorder is a kind of heart-monitoring device that reports the heart rhythm continuously for up to three years. It permits the physician to remotely supervise the heartbeat while a person undertakes his/her everyday activities. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increased patient pool of cardiovascular diseases and cardiac abnormalities like arrhythmias requiring application of implantable loop recorders in the North American region.
2. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of heart ailments requiring the application of devices like implantable loop recorders and an expanding population of the elderly who are very vulnerable to coronary heart disease. However, the growing occurrences of contamination, the soaring costs related to cardiac monitoring, and the binding regulatory procedures are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market.
3. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market based on products can be further segmented into Electrocardiogram Devices, Implantable Loop Recorders, Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices, Event Monitors, Pacemakers, Defibrillators, and Others. The Defibrillators Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of defibrillators for the treatment of cardiac conditions like arrhythmia.
2.This growth is owing to the increasing application of cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management in hospitals. An insertable cardiac monitor is an insertable heart monitor which supervises the heart rate and rhythm and can take an automatic report when it discovers that the heart rate is too quick or too sluggish.
3. The well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure and supportive reimbursement policies are further propelling the growth of the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market in the North American region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management industry are -
1. Stryker Corporation
2. Medtronic
3. Abbott
4. Boston Scientific Corporation
5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
