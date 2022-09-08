Global Hearth Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Hearth Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hearth Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hearth market size is expected to reach $15.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.98%. Increasing adoption of hearths, particularly in countries with extremely cold weather conditions, is expected to drive hearth market growth.

The hearth market consists of sales of hearth by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing hearth and related products. A hearth is defined as the floor of a fireplace. A hearth is a brick or stone-lined fireplace that might have an oven occasionally and is used for heating the room and for cooking or heating water. It is made from a non-combustible material and is used to protect the floor from sparks, burning logs, radiant heat, and flying embers that may roll out of the fireplace.

Global Hearth Market Trends

The launch of advanced eco-friendly hearth and related products is gaining significant popularity in the hearth market. Key companies operating in the market are continuously involved in developing new eco-friendly products with advanced features such as low emissions and reduced fuel consumption to meet the requirements of end-users and expand the product portfolio of the company. For instance, in April 2020, Stove Builder International Inc., a Canada-based family-owned business engaged in designing, building, and marketing residential heating products, launched the Everest II wood-burning fireplace under its Osburn brand. The new fireplace offers advantages such as reduced fuel consumption and low emissions. In another instance, in May 2020, Hearthstone Stoves introduced TruHybrid stoves, their first eco-friendly fireplace product that features ultra-clean combustion that surpasses 2020 EPA clean air standards and offers high efficiency of up to 30 working hours.

Global Hearth Market Segments

By Product: Fireplace, Stove, Insert

By Fuel Type: Gas, Electricity, Wood, Pellet

By Design: Traditional, Modern

By Placement: Indoor, Outdoor, Portable

By Application: Commercial, Residential, Others

By Geography: The global hearth market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Hearth Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hearth market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hearth market, hearth global market share, hearth global market segments and geographies, hearth global market players, hearth global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hearth market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hearth Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: HNI Corporation, Pacific Energy, Empire Comfort Systems Inc., Napoleon Products, FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd., Innovative Hearth Products LLC, Travis Industries Inc., Montigo, GHP Group Inc., Glen Dimplex, Stove Builder International (SBI), Hearthstone Quality Home Heating Products Inc., RH Peterson Co., Barbas Bellfires, BFM Europe Ltd., Boley, Stellar Hearth Products Inc., Element4, Hearth Products Controls Co., European Home, and Wilkening Fireplace.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



