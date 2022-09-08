Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the in-flight catering services market size is expected to grow from $14.57 billion in 2021 to $15.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. As per TBRC’s in-flight catering services market research the market size is expected to grow to $20.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Increased air traffic is expected to propel the in-flight catering services market growth.

The in-flight catering service market consists of sales of food by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to feed passengers in flight with packaged food and beverages. Flight catering service refers to an airline meal, airline food, or in-flight meal. These catering services provide highly specialized skills, technology, and quality-oriented food catering for airline passengers. These meals are prepared by catering companies.

Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Trends

Increasing investment is the key trend gaining popularity in the in-flight catering services market. Many companies operating in the in-flight catering services sector are focused on investments to meet customer demand.

Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Segments

The global in-flight catering services market is segmented:

By Aircraft Seating Class: Economy Class, Business Class, First Class

By Source: In-house, Outsource

By Flight Type: Full Service Carriers, Low Cost Carriers

By Food Type: Meal, Bakery and confectionery, Beverage, Other Types

By Geography: The global in-flight catering services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides in-flight catering services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global in-flight catering services market, in-flight catering services global market share, in-flight catering services global market segmentation and geographies, in-flight catering services global market players, in-flight catering services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The in-flight catering services global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Gate Gourmet, LSG Group, Servair S.A., SATS Ltd, Journey Group Plc, ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd, Emirates Flight Catering, Flying Food Group, Newrest Group Services SAS, AAS Catering, Egypt Air In-Flight Services, KLM Catering Services Schiphol, Air Fayre, and Abby’s Catering.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

