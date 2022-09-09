Fortified Edible Oils Market Size Expected to Reach USD 14.5 Billion with CAGR of 3.3% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Technological Innovations Aiming to Incorporate Health Benefits into Edible Oils are aiding Fortified Edible Oils Market growthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fortified Edible Oils Market size is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Edible oil fortification is intentionally raising the number of essential micronutrients to increase the oil's nutritional quality and provide a health benefit with little risk. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fortified Edible Oils Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the Asia Pacific segment will dominate the market on the rising consumption of organic, calorie-free, and safe food products that increase the preference for fortified edible oils. Moreover, rising import volumes of edible nuts further drive the growth of the Fortified Edible Oils Market.
2. During the forecast period 2022-2027, rising awareness regarding health among consumers and rising consumption of snacks are enhancing the growth of the fortified edible oil market.
3. The Fortified Edible Oils Market Report will provide a detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Fortified Edible Oils market based on micronutrients can be further segmented into Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Others. And for its widespread applicability, the vitamin A category held the most significant market share in 2021. Since vitamin A is more commonly deficient in the general population, leading the global market for fortified edible oils.
2. The Fortified Edible Oils market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, Asia-Pacific generated the most revenue, accounting for more than 36% of total revenue, and is anticipated to continue throughout the projection period. Since nations like China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India, Asia Pacific has a significant fortified edible oil market share
3. The Fortified Edible Oils market can be further segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Conventional stores, Grocery Retail, Online Sales Channels, and Others. In 2021, the hypermarket or supermarkets category will have the most market share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are big retail shops that typically provide a variety of retail product categories under one roof. In order to be accessible to clients, supermarkets are frequently placed near a residential neighborhoods.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fortified Edible Oils industry are -
1. Adani Wilmar
2. Archer Daniels Midland Company
3. Bunge Limited
4. Conagra Brands, Inc.
5. BASF SE
