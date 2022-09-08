Global Cathode Materials Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Cathode Materials Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Cathode Materials Market Report by TBRC covers the cathode materials market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cathode Materials Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the cathode materials market size is expected to grow from $16.57 billion in 2021 to $18.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. As per TBRC’s cathode materials market research the market size is expected to grow to $23.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The growing usage of batteries in electric vehicles is expected to propel the cathode materials global market growth going forward.

The cathode materials market consists of the sale of the cathode materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to identify the capacity and power of a battery. Cathode materials refer to batteries that include a variety of products that cater to different user needs for high energy density and high load capacity. These materials are comprised of cobalt, nickel, and multi-metal oxide materials to which lithium is added.

Global Cathode Materials Market Trends

Technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the cathode materials global market. Major companies operating in the cathode materials sector are focused on introducing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Global Cathode Materials Market Segments

The global cathode materials market is segmented:

By Material: Lithium Cobalt Oxide or Lithium Cobaltate, Lithium Manganese Oxide or Spinel or Lithium Manganate, Lithium Iron Phosphate or Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Sulfur Cathodes, Sodium Cobalt Oxide, Others

By Battery Type: Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Others

By Application: Portable Gadgets, Medical Devices (Cardiac Pacemakers, Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators (ICDs), and Others), Power Tools, Wireless Peripherals or Cordless Devices, Power Storage Systems, Others

By Geography: The global cathode materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cathode Materials Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cathode materials market overviews, cathode materials market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global cathode materials market, cathode materials global market share, cathode materials global market segmentation and geographies, cathode materials global market players, cathode materials global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cathode materials global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cathode Materials Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M, BASF SE, Johnson Matthey plc, Kureha Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co.Ltd., NEI Corporation, POSCO, Showa Denko Materials Co.Ltd., Toda Kogyo Corp, Gravita India Limited, AME Energy Co.Ltd., Nano One Materials Corp., Ube Industries, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kureha, Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co. Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co.Ltd., and Tanaka Chemical Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

