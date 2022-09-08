Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Cosmetic Packaging Market to be Driven by the Robust Growth of the Cosmetics Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cosmetic packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, materials, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cosmetic-packaging-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 32.97 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.2%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 42.21 Billion
The market is being aided by the growing demand for cost-effective and durable cosmetic packaging. The rising demand for natural and organic cosmetics is surging the demand for transparent and clean-label packaging, which is augmenting the market for cosmetic packaging. The increasing demand for personalised cosmetic packaging is increasing the use of plastic and paper materials, which is driving the market growth.
As the online retail sector is witnessing robust growth, the demand for cosmetic packaging for innovative cosmetic products is surging. In addition, the launch of various cosmetic products on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart is surging the demand for smart packaging, which is providing impetus to the growth of the market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Cosmetic packaging refers to the packaging of cosmetic products and fragrances to protect the product from external environmental conditions. It prevents the leakage and spillage of cosmetic products during logistics and transportation. Cosmetic packaging is also deployed to boost the aesthetic appeal of cosmetic products.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cosmetic-packaging-market
The market, based on type, is divided into:
Bottles
Tubes
Jars
Containers
Blister and Strip Packs
Aerosol Cans
Folding Cartons
Flexible Plastics
Others
The major materials of cosmetic packaging:
Glass
Metal
Paper-based
Rigid Plastic
Flexible Packaging
Based on applications, the market is segmented into:
Skin Care
Hair Care
Colour Cosmetic
Sun Care
Oral Care
Fragrances and Perfumes
Others
The major regional markets of cosmetic packaging are:
North America
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The growth of the cosmetic packaging industry is being propelled by the growing demand for sustainable cosmetics, which is boosting the demand for eco-friendly materials. The enhanced focus on sustainability is surging the demand for reusable and refillable cosmetics, which is invigorating the market growth.
The market growth can also be attributed to the introduction of various stringent regulations by the governments of European and North American countries is increasing the use of biodegradable materials, which is driving the market growth. In addition, the growing demand for aesthetic cosmetic packaging with interactive labels to boost consumer engagement is expected to significantly contribute to the industry growth.
Latest News on Global Cosmetic Packaging Market@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-cosmetic-packaging-market
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Silgan Holdings Inc., and Albéa group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
