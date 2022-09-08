Microirrigation Systems Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Microirrigation Systems Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Microirrigation Systems Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Microirrigation Systems Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the microirrigation systems market size is expected to grow from $5.87 billion in 2021 to $6.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The global micro irrigation systems market size is expected to grow to $11.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%. Growing awareness about micro-sprinkler irrigation is expected to propel the microirrigation systems industry growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the microirrigation systems market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6856&type=smp

The micro-irrigation systems market consists of sales of micro irrigation systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase yields and decrease water, fertilizer, and labor requirements. Micro-irrigation systems refer to a low-pressure, low-flow-rate form of irrigation designed to reduce overwatering. This irrigation helps to deliver water directly to the root zone of plants and also delivers the water slowly and over a longer period.

Global Microirrigation Systems Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the micro irrigation systems market. Major companies operating in the micro irrigation systems sector are focused on introducing new products to reinforce their position.

Global Microirrigation Systems Market Segments

By Mechanism: Drip Irrigation System, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Others

By Crop Type: Plantation Crops, Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Others

By Cultivation Technology: Open Field, Protected Cultivation

By Application: Small Farming, Large and Corporate Farming, Government, Others

By Geography: The global microirrigation systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global microirrigation systems market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microirrigation-systems-global-market-report

Microirrigation Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microirrigation systems market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global microirrigation systems market, microirrigation systems global market share, microirrigation systems global market segmentation and geographies, microirrigation systems global market players, microirrigation systems global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The microirrigation systems market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Microirrigation Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited, Hunter Industries, Netafim Limited, Irritec S.p.A., Harvel Agua India Private Limited, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Antelco Pty Ltd, Irrigation Direct Canad, Drip Research Technology Solutions, DripWorks Inc., and Raindrip Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-irrigation-global-market-report

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sprinkler-irrigation-global-market-report

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ