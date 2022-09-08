DIGITAL BANKING AND ALL-IN-ONE SME MANAGEMENT PLATFORM SETS GOALS FOR LAUNCH
GENEVA, (GE), SWITZERLAND, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUO, global fintech and singular platform for innovative AI business management, held virtually across the world, its first annual general and special meetings of founder shareholders and its Senior Advisory Board.
This inaugural consolidation of TUO’s intellectual capital was fuelled by the board’s mandate to accelerate the launch of its fintech arm to coincide with its development of a globally dependable end-to-end secure data and communication module for the TUO BIZ Health Advisory and Network Hubs (social media, audio, video, file sharing and storage, collaboration, and user management).
Of the modules, free on-boarding for basic accounting, CRM, proprietary social media and fully encrypted app-based communication tools will enter beta prior to the full suite of applications in an effort to provide an entry-level ERP solution for and SME’s and consumers.
TUO President, Nicholas S. Bingham commented “We believe that an app or browser-based tool can do much more than just be a simple gateway to fully manage your company. If designed well, it can become an all-in-one solution to manage it at a level suitable and cost-effective for a start-up or an existing SME”.
CEO of TUO, Dilan Patel stated “As client satisfaction is at the heart of TUO’s all-in-one consumer and SME business model, we are firmly convinced that a fully integrated and secure alternative to a social media and communications module, coupled with basic-to-enterprise level business management solution is the key to long-term success in our deployment strategy”.
Boasting global banking, accounting, CRM, social media, and general scope marketing tools, TUO is well positioning itself to enter the market with confidence while its other modules evolve.
About TUO
TUO is an easy-to-use online platform that provides a solution to the everyday challenges that SME’s face from concept to exit. New business ventures require several support mechanisms often with paralyzing costs to fully deploy / develop. Financially quantifying and qualifying the business’s potential or success becomes increasingly difficult.
TUO’s fintech heart is surrounded by proprietary alternatives to existing marketing, accounting, CRM, communications, data sharing storage, inter/intra company user management, search tools, direct market platforms for selling products and services globally, digital banking, business health advisory w/KPI analysis and valuations – as well as start-up and business incubation services, all combined on a unique, robust Ai autonomous platform that learns and adapts according to the best business practices required to grow your SME.
