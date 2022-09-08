Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous emergency braking market size is expected to grow to $69.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. According to the autonomous emergency braking industry overview, the rising number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The autonomous emergency braking market consists of sales of autonomous emergency braking equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is mostly used in cars that automatically apply the brake if the driver fails to respond to a sudden threat. Autonomous emergency braking refers to an automatic braking system that constantly keeps track of the road. Using this type of system in cars and heavy trucks helps to control road accidents.

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as one of the key autonomous emergency braking market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the autonomous emergency braking sector are focused on introducing product innovations to reinforce their position in the market. For instance, in April 2021, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a Germany-based company that manufactures car parts for autonomous emergency braking systems, launched the OnGuardMAX system, which is the most advanced autonomous emergency braking assistance system. It has advanced object detection and autonomous braking capability as well. This system also contains a state-of-the-art camera and radar sensor, which help the system autonomously detect the vehicles.

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Segments

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Brake Type: Disc, Drum

By Technology: Crash Imminent Braking, Dynamic Braking Support

By System: Low Speed AEB System, Higher Speed AEB System, Pedestrian AEB System

By Geography: The global autonomous emergency braking market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous emergency braking global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global autonomous emergency braking market, autonomous emergency braking global market share, autonomous emergency braking market segments and geographies, autonomous emergency braking market players, autonomous emergency braking global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd, Mando Corporation, Tesla Motors, Magna International Inc., DENSO Corporation, Valeo, and General Motors.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

