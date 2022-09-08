Global Hospital Information System Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities
The Business Research Company’s Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hospital information system market size is expected to grow to $151.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Growing usage of digital healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the hospital information system market growth going forward.
The hospital information systems market consists of sales of hospital information systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to store and manage healthcare data. Hospital information systems refer to systems that collect, store, manage, and transmit patients' medical records. This system brings together all the information and processes of a hospital on a single platform.
Global Hospital Information System Market Trends
According to the hospital information system industry analysis, technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the hospital information systems sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2020, Google Cloud, a US-based company that provides cloud computing services for various sectors, launched the Cloud Healthcare API. This is a cloud-based technology that helps in the exchange of medical data between health care applications that are built on Google Cloud. By using this cloud-based healthcare API, users can store all their medical records in one place and can easily access the medical data.
Global Hospital Information System Market Segments
The global hospital information system market is segmented:
By Components: Hardware, Software, Services
By Type: Clinical Information Systems, Administrative Information Systems, Electronic Medical Records, Laboratory Information System, Radiology Information System, Pharmacy Information System, Others
By Deployment: Web-Based, On-Premises, Cloud Based
By End-User: Hospitals, Insurance Companies, Others
By Geography: The global hospital information system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hospital information system global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hospital information system market, hospital information system global market share, hospital information system global market segments and geographies, hospital information system global market players, hospital information system global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hospital information system global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-information-system-global-market-report
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.
